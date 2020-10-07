STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid uproar, Odisha Assembly passes Universities Amendment Bill

BJP boycotts discussion, Cong dubs it unconstitutional, illegal ‘Black Bill’

Published: 07th October 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER four days of intense debate and demand to send the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to a Select Committee, the State Government on Tuesday passed the controversial legislation in the Assembly amid strong protest by Opposition including BJP members boycotting the discussion.

Describing it as a ‘Black Bill’, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said today is a dark day in the history of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. “The Bill which was passed in the Assembly is unconstitutional and illegal,” he said.Cautioning that the Bill will be challenged in the court, Mishra said, “With my limited knowledge as a lawyer I am sure that some of the provisions of the Bill will be repealed.”

Maintaining that the universities will completely lose their autonomy, the senior Congress leader said, “If the university has to seek the permission of the Government for purchase of stationery items and if the State Government will decide the courses of study, then how can you say the institution has autonomy.”
Dismissing Opposition charges, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo said many states like Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal directly interfere in the appointment of vice-chancellors (VCs).

However, this is not the case of Odisha where an eminent academician, to be nominated by the State Government, will be made a member of the three-member search committee in place of the nominee of the syndicate of the university concerned.

Asserting that there will be no interference of the State Government in the affairs of the universities, Sahoo said the Government under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been giving highest priority to functional autonomy and transparency.

The Minister said that the Opposition is giving the impression that the Odisha University Act, 1989 is being overhauled. The fact is that a few provisions of the Act have been changed after 31 years, keeping the best interest of the students.

As per the provisions of the Bill, the tenure of VCs will be enhanced from three years to four years and the upper age limit for VC post will be increased from 65 years to 67 years. All universities will come under one Act. The recruitment of the university teachers will be done by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

To Opposition objection to the recruitment by the OPSC, Sahoo said that there will be three subject matter specialists preferably professors for selection of faculties. What is wrong in it?, he questioned.

Noting that around 800 posts are lying vacant in 10 universities of the State, the Minister said that the objective of the amendment is to make faster recruitment of teaching faculties to improve the teacher student ratio. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Universities Amendment Bill Odisha Assembly
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp