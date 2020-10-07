Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Monsoon session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule after five bills including the contentious Odisha Universities Bill was passed amidst strong protest from the Opposition members.

Out of the seven Bills passed in session, five were rushed through on the last day. Other bills which were passed include, the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Industrial Disputes (Odisha Amendment) Bill, 2020, Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2020.

While three adjournment motions were moved for debate, there was no question hour during the session. Unstarred questions and zero hour were part of the proceedings.

BJP members boycotted proceedings of the House on the last day alleging that the Government was ignoring the Opposition. They shouted slogans demanding that Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro should accept an adjournment motion on PM Kisan Yojana and discussion on mining scam in the State. As the Speaker did not allow, they staged a walk-out.

The BJP members also staged a dharna in the well opposing the passage of the Universities Bill. The Congress legislators created a ruckus when the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill was passed with leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra describing it as a black day in the history of the Odisha Assembly.

The entire session was held adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Obituary references were passed for the demise of three members, BJD veterans Pradip Maharathi and Bishnu Charan Das, Madan Mohan Dutta of the BJP.