STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

While three adjournment motions were moved for debate, there was no question hour during the session. Unstarred questions and zero hour were part of the proceedings.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Monsoon session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule after five bills including the contentious Odisha Universities Bill was passed amidst strong protest from the Opposition members.

Out of the seven Bills passed in session, five were rushed through on the last day. Other bills which were passed include, the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Industrial Disputes (Odisha Amendment) Bill, 2020, Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Odisha Advocates’ Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill 2020.

While three adjournment motions were moved for debate, there was no question hour during the session. Unstarred questions and zero hour were part of the proceedings.

BJP members boycotted proceedings of the House on the last day alleging that the Government was ignoring the Opposition. They shouted slogans demanding that Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro should accept an adjournment motion on PM Kisan Yojana and discussion on mining scam in the State. As the Speaker did not allow, they staged a walk-out. 

The BJP members also staged a dharna in the well opposing the passage of the Universities Bill. The Congress legislators created a ruckus when the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill was passed with leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra describing it as a black day in the history of the Odisha Assembly. 

The entire session was held adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Obituary references were passed for the demise of three members, BJD veterans Pradip Maharathi and Bishnu Charan Das, Madan Mohan Dutta of the BJP.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Assembly
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp