BJD leader seeks 100 per cent vaccine coverage

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra on Monday urged the State Government to re-strategise its vaccine procurement in view of the delay and probable low availability.

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, Mishra referred to an announcement made by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan that the vaccine will be available by July, 2021 only to 20 to 25 crore people in the entire country. He said it is a matter of concern that Odisha where the positive cases are still increasing will not be able to cover a large number of its vulnerable population.

Mishra said that though the death rate in Odisha is low compared to other states, things may become more challenging once winter sets in, making it very difficult for the Government to manage the Covid situation. He demanded that the Odisha Government should demand 100 per cent vaccine coverage of its population.