CAG questions continuance of  WODC in present form

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Misplaced priorities in utilisation of funds, execution of unwarranted projects and huge unspent money have led the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to question the continuance of Western Odisha Development Corporation (WODC) in its present form. It has failed to meet the objectives for which it was set up, the CAG has observed.

Though the State Government has provided Rs 100 crore per annum from 2008-09 onwards to WODC for undertaking various developmental projects, the CAG said that Rs 135.71 crore were lying unspent as of March, 2018. Out of this, Rs 57.20 crore had remained unspent for a period of one to 14 years.

Huge funds were also wasted because of misplaced priorities. The report maintained that out of total outlay of Rs 409.72 crore during 2015 and 2018, Rs 183.41 crore were allotted for different projects in developing and developed blocks while only Rs 128.79 crore (31 per cent) had been provided to very backward and Rs 97.52 crore (24 per cent) for backward blocks.

As per the Ghadai Committee Report, of the 89 blocks under WODC, 34 were very backward and 25 were backward. The Planning and Coordination department stated that there were backward and very backward areas in some developed blocks for which projects had been sanctioned. However, CAG maintained that there was no study or report on the basis of which such areas were treated as backward areas.

As per section 11 of WODC Act, the Council was to prepare long term/short term plans and conduct impact assessment studies of various developmental programmes. The Planning and Coordination department in November, 2013, selected the Poverty and Human Development Management Agency (PHDMA) to assess critical gaps and suggest remedial measures. The WODC in December, 2013, authorised the CEO to coordinate and execute agreement with PHDMA for the purpose. However, the CEO neither took up the matter with the PHDMA nor the Planning and Coordination department took any step in this regard.

As a result no annual or perspective plan could be prepared and projects were approved as recommended by MPs, MLAs, CEO and other members of the WODC. Besides, no impact study or evaluation was conducted by the WODC for 26,690 projects completed by March 2018.

The CAG has also revealed huge diversion of funds during the period. WODC had sanctioned Rs 1.40 crore for construction of 19 community centres and 11 other projects. However, the funds were utilised in construction of temples, badminton court, crossed drainage, boundary wall, repair of old age home, extension of college building and library and preparing welcome gates.

One of the most glaring instances of inconsistency in the decision making of WODC came to the fore when the organisation invited expression of interest for setting up three medical colleges at Bolangir, Kalahandi and Rourkela. The high level committee of the Government for selection of private partners did not approve the case of Selvam Educational and Charitable Trust (SECT) of Tamil Nadu for setting up the medical college in Kalahandi as it had no experience. But, on the recommendation of the WODC, the Government approved the private partner.

“Due to selection of a private partner without due diligence and without considering its background, the medical college and hospital in Kalahandi became defunct,” the CAG said.