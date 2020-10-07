STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors cry for dedicated Covid facility for themselves as cases surge in Odisha

As doctors are getting infected more, what they need is timely hospitalisation and specialised care, which would be real honour for them.

Published: 07th October 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:07 PM

Sources at the Odisha chapter of IMA said, while 19 practicing doctors have succumbed to Covid-19 in the State so far, hundreds of others have been infected.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The doctors and health care workers have been on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic, working day in and out to not only save lives from the virus but also ensuring that general health service doesn’t collapse.

The foremost Covid warriors have been literally putting their lives on the line as they are the most exposed to the virus but despite tall claims of the Government, they are being left on their own when they get infected and need medical treatment. 

The fact that, many doctors are not able to find beds in the Covid hospitals unless they are connected to the higher ups in the Government or can pull strings with the help of other authorities has begun to fuel great resentment in the ranks.

While the nationwide picture on vulnerability of doctors and medical professionals to Covid is grim with case fatality rate among them found to be as high as 17 per cent, the State Government has failed to prioritise medical care for them. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in its recent report claimed that the risk of death due to infection is 17 times higher in doctors and 15 times more in healthcare workers. 

Sources at the Odisha chapter of IMA said, while 19 practicing doctors have succumbed to Covid-19 in the State so far, hundreds of others have been infected. There is no count of other healthcare professionals like nurses, laboratory technicians, ANMs and other paramedics.

Not only the MBBS doctors, the AYUSH doctors deployed at Covid facilities are also equally suffering. While six have died so far, more than 100 have been infected. 

The rising death figures notwithstanding, Odisha Government is yet to make any special provision for treating doctors. Though the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) and IMA have been demanding a separate Covid care facility with ICUs and ventilators for health care professionals, the Government is yet to take a call.

“Many states like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have already set up dedicated Covid hospitals for doctors and paramedics. We have been demanding similar facility in the State so that the health professionals, many of whom have serious comorbidities, can be provided specialised care without knocking doors,” said IMA state president Dr Kamalakanta Panigrahi. 

OMSA president Dr Narayan Rout also demanded special Covid hospitals for frontline Covid warriors. He alleged that the DCHs managed by mostly private doctors are not responding to the relatives and family members of doctors being treated there whenever they call to know their health status. “They are not even divulging the names of treating doctors,” he stated. 

Doctors said they do not want the Government or public ring bells, beat drum, sing Bande Utkal Janani or lit diya in their honour. As doctors are getting infected more, what they need is timely hospitalisation and specialised care, which would be real honour for them.

“It should be the duty of the Government to take care of the medical personnel who are getting afflicted while saving lives and ensure they get the dignity in treatment.  

They deserve to be treated specially as they are the one who are risking their lives”, said eminent medicine specialist and former Dean of SCB Medical College and Hospital Prof Siddhartha Das.The call for provisioning of dedicated medical facility for doctors is growing louder in different circles of the fraternity. 

“The sacrifice of the doctors and healthcare personnel should be recognised earnestly. The least, the Govt can do is to ensure they get priority in health care when they get infected. Hospital for doctors and health care personnel like other states have done is a step in the direction,” Governing Council member of the Association of Surgeons of India Dr Sreejoy Patnaik said.

The health authorities, however, claimed, of the 63 Covid warriors died so far in the State, nine are doctors. Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said health professionals are being given priority whenever they get infected and seek specialised treatment. “The Government will definitely take action if there is any specific complaint against any hospital denying or delaying treatment to doctors,” he said adding there is no plan to set up dedicated facility for them or reserve beds in existing hospitals for them.

