STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Internet connectivity to all gram panchayats by April next year

Odisha to set up special purpose vehicle for productive utilisation of digital infrastructure.

Published: 07th October 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SETTING a April 2021 deadline to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all gram panchayats (GPs) in phases, the State Government on Tuesday decided to formulate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for productive utilisation of digital infrastructure.

The decision was taken at the State-level Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy over digital mode here on Tuesday.Tripathy asked Panchayati Raj department to work out a viable business plan with self sustaining models for the SPV involving departments like Energy, Electronics and Information Technology (E& IT) for productive utilisation of the digital infrastructure created in the State.

“The digital infrastructure will be an enabler of growth and development in the State”, he said and directed to give Wifi connectivity at main activity points of the GPs. All Government offices including the schools, medicals and banks can also access the connectivity.He further directed to expedite implementation of Phase-II Bharat Net programme and provide connectivity to all GPs by April next year.

It was decided that each GP would have five connection points for utilisation by development institutions and Government offices. The main commercial place of the GP would get Wifi connection. The telemedicine centres, schools and agriculture kiosks would be connected for facilitating health care, e-learning and profitable agri-commerce.

Secretary to Electronics and Telecommunication Manoj Kumar Mishra said 22,541 km of optical fiber cable has been laid against the target of 27,610 km. Work on the remaining 5,069 km will be completed soon. Similarly, as many as 4,651 GPs and 230 blocks have been provided connectivity. Rest of the blocks and GPs will be linked up in phases.

Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) is the chief bandwidth provider in remote areas of the State. Mishra said, “This infrastructure will bring all GPs within the scope of SWAN network. Besides, its dark fibers can be hired by telecom and internet service providers commercial basis”.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised to put in place a definite system for regular maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure including the cables for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. 

LAYING DIGITAL BRIDGE

Gram Panchayats to get Wifi connectivity at main activity points. All Govt offices including the schools, medicals and banks can access the connectivity
Each GP would have five connection points for utilisation by development institutions and Government offices
Telemedicine centres, schools and agriculture kiosks would also be connected by Wifi

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
internet connectivity gram panchayats Internet
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp