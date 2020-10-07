Internet connectivity to all gram panchayats by April next year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SETTING a April 2021 deadline to provide high-speed internet connectivity to all gram panchayats (GPs) in phases, the State Government on Tuesday decided to formulate a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for productive utilisation of digital infrastructure.

The decision was taken at the State-level Implementation Committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy over digital mode here on Tuesday.Tripathy asked Panchayati Raj department to work out a viable business plan with self sustaining models for the SPV involving departments like Energy, Electronics and Information Technology (E& IT) for productive utilisation of the digital infrastructure created in the State.

“The digital infrastructure will be an enabler of growth and development in the State”, he said and directed to give Wifi connectivity at main activity points of the GPs. All Government offices including the schools, medicals and banks can also access the connectivity.He further directed to expedite implementation of Phase-II Bharat Net programme and provide connectivity to all GPs by April next year.

It was decided that each GP would have five connection points for utilisation by development institutions and Government offices. The main commercial place of the GP would get Wifi connection. The telemedicine centres, schools and agriculture kiosks would be connected for facilitating health care, e-learning and profitable agri-commerce.

Secretary to Electronics and Telecommunication Manoj Kumar Mishra said 22,541 km of optical fiber cable has been laid against the target of 27,610 km. Work on the remaining 5,069 km will be completed soon. Similarly, as many as 4,651 GPs and 230 blocks have been provided connectivity. Rest of the blocks and GPs will be linked up in phases.

Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) is the chief bandwidth provider in remote areas of the State. Mishra said, “This infrastructure will bring all GPs within the scope of SWAN network. Besides, its dark fibers can be hired by telecom and internet service providers commercial basis”.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra advised to put in place a definite system for regular maintenance and upkeep of the infrastructure including the cables for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

LAYING DIGITAL BRIDGE

Gram Panchayats to get Wifi connectivity at main activity points. All Govt offices including the schools, medicals and banks can access the connectivity

Each GP would have five connection points for utilisation by development institutions and Government offices

Telemedicine centres, schools and agriculture kiosks would also be connected by Wifi