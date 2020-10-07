STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Khurda records below 500 Covid cases after 40 days

Even as the new cases dropped following the reduced tests, health authorities claimed the declining positivity rate was the indication of the improving situation in the State.

Published: 07th October 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A man gets tested at a COVID kiosk (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the new infections across the State declining to below 3,000 level for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the worst-hit Khurda district reported less than 500 cases for the first time in the last 41 days. Khurda had last recorded 423 cases on August 25.

Of the 2,673 new Covid-19 cases detected from 30 districts, maximum 448 were from Khurda, followed by 214 from Cuttack, the second worst hit district, taking the tally to 2.38 lakh. The number of districts reporting more than 100 cases has also come down to seven from 17, a fortnight back. 

The highest number of cases registered in Khurda was 902 on September 26. But since then the number of cases has been below 700 barring two occasions when the daily count was 818 and 766 on September 27 and October 2, respectively. 

Although the spread of infection has reduced significantly in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh and Puri, the Western Odisha district of Nuapada that was better placed a week back has become a cause of concern as it recorded 159 cases in last 24 hours, three times the number of cases reported the previous day.

Even as the new cases dropped following the reduced tests, health authorities claimed the declining positivity rate was the indication of the improving situation in the State. On Sunday, 2617 cases were detected. 

The test positivity rate was constant at 6.3 per cent on both the days - Monday and Sunday - when the State recorded below 3,000 cases. While 41,567 tests were conducted on Sunday, as many as 41,840 samples had been tested on Monday.     

The Covid fatality, however, continued to baffle the Government as on an average 15 persons a day are succumbing to the disease for the last more than a week. The death toll soared to 993 as 16 more Covid patients succumbed to the disease during a 24-hour period.

Among the deceased, four were from Balasore, three from Khurda, two from Cuttack and one each from Angul, Boudh, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Sonepur.

The number of active cases has come down to 26,793 after recovery of 3,817 patients. Odisha is at the eighth position in terms of total confirmed cases, active cases and testing. So far, 2,10,217 patients have recovered in the State. 

Meanwhile, the State Government has decided to covert the pulmonary department of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack into a Centre of Excellence for Covid research and post Covid care. The SCB MCH is now running a 600-bed dedicated Covid hospital.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khurda Covid
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp