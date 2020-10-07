Nandankanan biologist bags Prani Mitra Award-2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rajesh Kumar Mohapatra, a biologist associated with Nandankanan Zoological Park, has been awarded the prestigious Prani Mitra Award 2020 for his contribution towards conservation, research and zoo management.

Mohapatra was conferred the award by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar during a virtual event on October 5.

The award has been instituted by Central Zoo Authority (CZA) this year to encourage zoo officers and staff engaged in captive animal management. Mohapatra received the award in the Biologist/Educationist category. He was associated with releasing of seven gharials in Mahanadi for revival of the species in their natural habitat. Mohapatra said that he is also associated with introducing puzzle feeding to the animals in the zoo to encourage mental stimulation in them and reduce boredom.