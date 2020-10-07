STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Snail invasion has farmers worried

Invasion of snails in the vegetable fields in Gadiajore and Turihaldi villages of Dharamgarh sub-division has emerged as a cause of concern for the farmers. 

By Express News Service

In Gadiajore, extensive damage has been caused to vegetable crops like cauliflower, cabbage, brinjal and tomato. The snail attack comes as yet another blow for the farmers, who sell their produce in Dharamgarh and other towns and had sustained huge losses due to the lockdown in the months of March and April. 

A farmer Anadi Naik said after the lockdown, the snail attack has hit farmers like him hard. He said population of snails in the area has increased significantly in the last few days and the shelled creatures, apart from damaging crops, also often enter the houses of villagers. 

On Tuesday, assistant director of Horticulture Tankadhar Kalo along with a team of officials visited the affected areas. He said the prevailing humid conditions are responsible for proliferation of snails in the area. The team advised the farmers to use salt on the crops to control the menace.

