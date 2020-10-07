Two arrested for posing as STF officers

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Khantapada police arrested two persons for posing as officers of Special Task Force (STF) from Shergarh toll plaza on Monday night.The duo was identified as Priyaranjan Baral (34) of Nahada village in Ganjam district and Pankaj Singh (24) of Baripada. An SUV and a pistol were seized from their possession.

Khantapada IIC Paresh Rout said at around 7.30 pm, a white SUV bearing registration number OR05 AE 5857 fitted with orange beacon stopped near constable Ramesh Chandra Jena at Begunia petrol pump. Baral and Singh got down from the vehicle, identified themselves as STF officers and abused Jena. One of them even took out a pistol and opened blank fire.

“After terrorising the constable, the duo left in the vehicle towards Balasore. Jena then informed Khantapada police station following which we intimated the Shergarh toll plaza staff to detain the vehicle,” Rout said.

When the vehicle reached the toll plaza, the staff demanded the fee which the duo refused to give. When the staff insisted, Baral and Singh started abusing them. In the meantime, police reached the spot and arrested the duo.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a criminal case was pending against Baral in Gangapur police station. The duo was arrested under Sections 419, 420, 353, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC with 25 and 27 Arms Act. They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.