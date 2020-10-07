STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watershed plan brings back greenery to Durgapur hill

The Durgapur hill reserve forest in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A mega watershed project in the Durgapur hill Reserve Forest (RF) that runs through the middle of the Rourkela city has shown promising outcome in reversing the impact of environmental degradation in the area.

A vast portion of the Durgapur hill at Rourkela had turned barren, with expansive bald patches, over four decades largely due to human atrocities including unauthorized slums, illegal tree felling and trespassing.
The mega watershed project was launched on 850 acres by the Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) in 2019-20 with around `2 crore funding from the Sundargarh district peripheral development scheme.

Rourkela divisional forest officer Sanjay Swain said so far about 3,500 WHSs in the form of staggered trenches, 100 loose boulder check dams, nearly 2 km stone walling, 3.5 km running along the foothill and 15 water bodies/ponds have been set up. Around 15 lakh saplings have been planted during the period. With 95 per cent survival rate, a thick green canopy is already in the making within one year.

“All efforts have been made in adherence to ridge to valley approach of treatment,” the DFO said, adding as an instant benefit, ground water table has risen by one metre in buffer areas. He said about 400 slum families are to benefit from the water conservation measures as phased supply of clean drinking water is being planned for them. 

The DFO said the initiative also envisages provisioning drip/sprinkle irrigation for nearby agriculture fields. He stated the project would go a long way in fighting the impact of climate change at Rourkela.

The RFD is using latest technologies of remote sensing and AI enabled GIS tools, drone, sensors and satellite to aid the project. By the end of 2022, the project would be fully functional at the total cost of around `10 crore, Swain said.

A resident of Madhusudanpali slum, Yogendra Arya (50) recalled, during his childhood a freshwater stream used to flow down the Durgapur hill but has ceased to exist. He hoped, the project would bring the dead stream back to life.

