HC asks State to take a call on aid to priests

CUTTACK: DAYS after the State Government said no to reopening of temples in reply to a PIL, the Orissa High Court (HC) has directed it to ‘take a view’ within eight weeks on provision of financial aid/ration kits to sevayats of temples in Nayagarh or reopening of temples in the district.

Members of Shivashakti Pujak Samaj - an organisation of servitors of different Shiva and Devi temples at Nayagarh - had filed a petition, while another was filed by Ghanashyam Panda - a sevayat of Dadhibaman Dev temple at Tikiripada Sasan in the district. Both the petitions had sought direction to the State Government and the Endowment Commissioner to consider grievances of the petitioners who are demanding financial assistance in view of the Covid-19 pandemic or alternatively, allow opening of the temples.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi disposed of the two petitions after analogous hearing on Tuesday. “We direct the State Government and the Endowment Commissioner to take a view on their grievance with regard to financial assistance/ration kits, or in the alternative, for opening of temples, in graded manner as expeditiously as possible but not later than eight weeks”, the bench stated.

The petitions had cited the case of Karnataka where in May and June ration kits were supplied to 18,347 Archaks (priests) out of 34,200 Archaks attached to temples of ‘C’ category and a total sum of over `13.24 crore was made available for distribution amongst 35,000 temples of the same category.

It was also pointed in the petitions that the State Government had not taken any decision after the HC’s August 18 order on a PIL in which it was directed to work out a plan to permit limited ‘darshan’ not only in the temple but other religious places and find out possibility of limited entry of general public in the temples /religious places across the State.