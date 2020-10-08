Infighting escalates in BJP, workers clash at meeting

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Cracks in the district BJP over selection of candidate for the upcoming bypolls widened further after two groups of party workers clashed in Tirtol on Wednesday. The incident took place during inauguration of the party office in Tirtol in presence of BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra and the district in-charge Sarada Pradhan.

Sources said the State leadership of BJP had entrusted Kanakpur panchayat mandal president Rupak Khuntia with the task of organising a meeting during inauguration of the party office. Bhrugu, Sarada, the party’s district unit president Satyabrat Mohapatra and local leader Dillip Mallick attended the meeting where nearly 80 BJD workers of different panchayats joined BJP.

However, a section of BJP workers were unhappy over the party’s decision to allow Rupak to organise the meeting instead of Tirtol mandal president Pramod Pradhan. Besides, they were displeased over the party’s indifference towards Ramakant Bhoi, the BJP MLA candidate in 2014 and 2019 elections and an aspirant for the upcoming bypolls.

While the meeting was in progress, the irate party workers staged demonstration and raised slogans against Sarada. They also manhandled the district in-charge by shoving him off the meeting. In the meantime, supporters of Sarada arrived at the spot and a clash ensued. The meeting place turned a battleground and the inauguration programme had to be stopped for a few hours.

Vice-president of Tirtol Yuva Morcha Sudipta Nath said Ramakant’s supporters were unhappy with Sarada for continuously ignoring their leader. They blamed him for the party’s indifference towards Ramakant who tendered his resignation from BJP on Tuesday.

District BJP president Satyabrat claimed, “The party has not ignored Ramakant for the Tirtol bypoll. Names of three aspirants including Ramakant have been sent to BJP headquarters at New Delhi for approval.”

He said a committee will be formed to probe the clash, which will submit its report to the State BJP leadership. Party offices of BJP will be opened in Raghunathpur and Biridi soon, Satyabrat added.