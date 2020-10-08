STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Infighting escalates in BJP, workers clash at meeting

However, a section of BJP workers were unhappy over the party’s decision to allow Rupak to organise the meeting instead of Tirtol mandal president Pramod Pradhan.

Published: 08th October 2020 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Cracks in the district BJP over selection of candidate for the upcoming bypolls widened further after two groups of party workers clashed in Tirtol on Wednesday. The incident took place during inauguration of the party office in Tirtol in presence of BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra and the district in-charge Sarada Pradhan. 

BJP workers clash at the meeting in
Tirtol on Wednesday I Express

Sources said the State leadership of BJP had entrusted Kanakpur panchayat mandal president Rupak Khuntia with the task of organising a meeting during inauguration of the party office. Bhrugu, Sarada, the party’s district unit president Satyabrat Mohapatra and local leader Dillip Mallick attended the meeting where nearly 80 BJD workers of different panchayats joined BJP.

However, a section of BJP workers were unhappy over the party’s decision to allow Rupak to organise the meeting instead of Tirtol mandal president Pramod Pradhan. Besides, they were displeased over the party’s indifference towards Ramakant Bhoi, the BJP MLA candidate in 2014 and 2019 elections and an aspirant for the upcoming bypolls.

While the meeting was in progress, the irate party workers staged demonstration and raised slogans against Sarada. They also manhandled the district in-charge by shoving him off the meeting. In the meantime, supporters of Sarada arrived at the spot and a clash ensued. The meeting place turned a battleground and the inauguration programme had to be stopped for a few hours.

Vice-president of Tirtol Yuva Morcha Sudipta Nath said Ramakant’s supporters were unhappy with Sarada for continuously ignoring their leader. They blamed him for the party’s indifference towards Ramakant who tendered his resignation from BJP on Tuesday.

District BJP president Satyabrat claimed, “The party has not ignored Ramakant for the Tirtol bypoll. Names of three aspirants including Ramakant have been sent to BJP headquarters at New Delhi for approval.” 

He said a committee will be formed to probe the clash, which will submit its report to the State BJP leadership. Party offices of BJP will be opened in Raghunathpur and Biridi soon, Satyabrat added.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp