Maoists fighting for survival in Swabhiman Anchal

Pushed on the back foot due to intense combing operations, Maoists are now desperate for their survival in the Swabhiman Anchal which was once considered as their fortress.  

Maoists

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

The area of dominance of the ultras has shrunk significantly after inauguration of Gurupriya bridge in 2018 to connect the tribal hinterland with the mainland. Apart from intensified operations by the security forces, implementation of `100 crore development package by the State Government under Socio-Economic Transformation and Upliftment (SETU) has also pushed the Maoists into a corner and confined them to a limited forest patch.    

Villagers agree that the rebels are struggling. “The Maoists are facing their worst days in Swabhiman Anchal. Their recruitment has dried up and support base is fast eroding. This was possible due to the Gurupriya bridge. Pucca road, electricity and mobile connectivity with 4G network has become a reality for us. The taste of development has made villagers to snap the six-decade long ties  with the Left Wing Extremists who once ruled the region,” said a villager of Badpada requesting anonymity.     

Sangita Pangi of Badpada on the other side of Gurupriya bridge said villagers are happy to see officials and police at their doorsteps in place of the rebels.Sources said residents of Swabhiman Anchal have completely shunned Maoists. Security forces trained in counter guerrilla warfare have turned the heat on the rebels while the administration has taken development to the extreme interiors of the region, leaving no space for Naxals.  

IIC of Papermetla Laxmi Narayan Muduli said Maoist movement has considerably declined due to the trust on police and district administration by villagers. The false propaganda of the Maoists that Government is doing nothing for people has been successfully countered by the administration.

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal said penetration of security agencies into the Maoist hinterland has helped the district administration to carry out development works in remote villages, thereby developing a sense of security among residents.

