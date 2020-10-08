Minor raped by father in K’para

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BALANGIR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father on Tuesday night in a village within Kendrapara Sadar police limits.

The victim lodged an FIR on Wednesday in the police station and alleged that her father Debaraj Dalei (45), a truck driver not only raped her but also assaulted her when she protested. The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The victim is a student of class X of a school near the village. The accused has four sons and three daughters and the victim is the eldest.

Kendrapara Sadar IIC Pramod Mallick said a case has been filed against the accused under sections 376, 354 and 506 of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act. The medical examination of the victim was conducted at the district headquarters hospital here. The accused has not yet been arrested as he fled the village after committing the heinous crime. A manhunt has been launched to nab him, said the IIC.

In a related incident, a man attempted to rape a minor while the latter was bathing in Lanth river in Chalki panchayat of Muribahal block in Balangir district.

The accused, Mukesh Bagarty of Bankel village is a relative of of the victim. Sources said the victim’s father, after getting to know of the incident, went to Mukesh’s village to have a discussion with him and his family member but the latter misbehaved with him. He then filed a complaint in this regard with Muribahal police station.

After the police remained silent on the issue, the victim’s family met the SP and sought his intervention on the matter. Kantabanji SDPO Saroj Mohapatra said a case has been lodged and investigation is on. He said the accused will be arrested soon.