Orissa HC quashes case against Minister Dibya Sankar Mishra

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday quashed the complaint case which the Court Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Junagarh had taken up against Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra in 2014.

The complaint was related to alleged suppression of information in the affidavit relating to movable and immovable properties while filing of nomination papers.The Junagarh MLA had moved the HC after the Court of JMFC, Junagarh, took cognizance of the complaint on October 13, 2014.After Mishra got elected from Junagarh to the State Assembly, Gobardhan Dash filed the complaint case alleging that the MLA had concealed information about an immovable property in his name in Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

Mishra’s petition which was pending in the HC for over six years was disposed of on Wednesday. The Single Judge Bench of Justice S Pujahari quashed the complaint case taking into consideration the submission of Mishra that the property referred to in the complaint was sold by a registered sale deed on March 19, 2014 and the affidavit along with nomination papers were filed on