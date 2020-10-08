STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Poet Nityananda Nayak to receive Sarala Puraskar  

The list of awardees was announced by Sarala Puraskar Committee on Wednesday.

Published: 08th October 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NOTED Odia poet Nityanand Nayak will be conferred the prestigious Sarala Puraskar  for his poetry work ‘Setebelaku Nathiba’, published in 2017.The poet will be felicitated with a cash award of `5 lakh and a citation.

Two other eminent personalities from the State - Ranjit Kumar Nag and Shyamsundar Pattanaik - will be felicitated for their contribution to fields of music and art respectively. While Nag will be awarded the Ila Panda Sangeet Samman, Pattanaik would be felicitated with Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman. The awards comprise cash award of `1,50,000 and a citation.

The list of awardees was announced by Sarala Puraskar Committee on Wednesday. In view of the Covid-19 situation, no function will be held this time and the awards will be conferred upon the awardees at their homes. This is the 41st edition of the literary award, which was instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) in 1979. Sarala Puraskar is recognised as the foremost literary award of the State.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp