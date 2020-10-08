Poet Nityananda Nayak to receive Sarala Puraskar  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NOTED Odia poet Nityanand Nayak will be conferred the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his poetry work ‘Setebelaku Nathiba’, published in 2017.The poet will be felicitated with a cash award of `5 lakh and a citation.

Two other eminent personalities from the State - Ranjit Kumar Nag and Shyamsundar Pattanaik - will be felicitated for their contribution to fields of music and art respectively. While Nag will be awarded the Ila Panda Sangeet Samman, Pattanaik would be felicitated with Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman. The awards comprise cash award of `1,50,000 and a citation.

The list of awardees was announced by Sarala Puraskar Committee on Wednesday. In view of the Covid-19 situation, no function will be held this time and the awards will be conferred upon the awardees at their homes. This is the 41st edition of the literary award, which was instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) in 1979. Sarala Puraskar is recognised as the foremost literary award of the State.