Priests beat gong to unlock shrines

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/JAGATSINGHPUR: Servitors of Haribaldevjew temple in Baripada and Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur protested the closure of the shrines and demanded their immediate reopening on Wednesday.

At the Haribaldevjew temple, also known as ‘Dwitiya Srikhetra’, the servitors beat gongs and blew conchs in front of the shrine for 9 minutes as a mark of protest against the State Government’s decision to keep religious institutions closed in view of the prevailing situation.

The servitors said except Odisha, temples across the country have reopened for devotees. “The prolonged closure of the shrine has affected our livelihood,” said Arun Kumar Mishra, a servitor.

He said even as the State Government has allowed liquor shops and hotels to reopen, it does not make sense to keep the temples closed. The servitors said closure of the temple for the last seven months has made it tough for them to maintain their families.

In Jagatsinghpur, servitors of Sarala temple, united under the banner of Odisha Mandir Sevayat Sangh staged a demonstration in front of the shrine urging the Government to allow it to reopen. They said even as business establishments, liquor shops and tourist destinations including the Sun Temple at Konark have been allowed to reopen, the shrines are stilled closed and this has affected their livelihood.

One of the servitors, Ramakant Roul said the livelihood of around 250 priests of the temple has been hit in the last seven months.