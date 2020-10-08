STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Priests beat gong to unlock shrines

One of the servitors, Ramakant Roul said the livelihood of around 250 priests of the temple has been hit in the last seven months. 

Published: 08th October 2020 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Servitors of Haribaldevjew temple beating gongs to protest closure of the shrine

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/JAGATSINGHPUR: Servitors of Haribaldevjew temple in Baripada and Sarala temple in Jagatsinghpur protested the closure of the shrines and demanded their immediate reopening on Wednesday. 

At the Haribaldevjew temple, also known as ‘Dwitiya Srikhetra’, the servitors beat gongs and blew conchs in front of the shrine for 9 minutes as a mark of protest against the State Government’s decision to keep religious institutions closed in view of the prevailing situation. 

The servitors said except Odisha, temples across the country have reopened for devotees. “The prolonged closure of the shrine has affected our livelihood,” said Arun Kumar Mishra, a servitor. 

He said even as the State Government has allowed liquor shops and hotels to reopen, it does not make sense to keep the temples closed. The servitors said closure of the temple for the last seven months has made it tough for them to maintain their families. 

In Jagatsinghpur, servitors of Sarala temple, united under the banner of Odisha Mandir Sevayat Sangh staged a demonstration in front of the shrine urging the Government to allow it to reopen. They said even as business establishments, liquor shops and tourist destinations including the Sun Temple at Konark have been allowed to reopen, the shrines are stilled closed and this has affected their livelihood. 

One of the servitors, Ramakant Roul said the livelihood of around 250 priests of the temple has been hit in the last seven months. 

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp