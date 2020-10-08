STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

WODC objective stands defeated: Narasingha

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said he has been raising the same issue in the Assembly time and again but the government is not listening.

Published: 08th October 2020 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) questioning the wisdom of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in spending limited but valuable resources in non-priority areas and channelling more funds to developed areas, the Opposition said the premier audit agency has exposed the misdeeds of the BJD government.

Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said he has been raising the same issue in the Assembly time and again but the government is not listening.“What is shocking is that without spending, funds utilisation certificates (UCs) have been submitted to the Centre. I had pointed out on several occasions that the WODC fund is not being utilised in accordance with the law. Now the CAG has said the same thing in details,” Mishra said.

With CAG pointing out that more funds are pumped into blocks and districts which are more developed, Mishra said the very purpose of the WODC Act is defeated.“The sum and substance of the CAG report is that the WODC is carrying coals to Newcastle,” he remarked.

The leader of the Congress legislature party said the very purpose of creating WODC is to remove regional imbalance. The CAG has said the present way of functioning of the council is highly objectionable and it can’t achieve its purpose.

Since the audit agency has exposed the misdeeds of the government, the matter will be raised in the next session of the Assembly and this will be taken up in the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).
President of the state BJP Krushak Morcha and Former MLA Pradip Purohit said the CAG has exposed how the ruling BJD has been misutilising the WODC funds in the last 20 years.

He said the audit report has also revealed how the council fund is given to some private organisation having close links with the BJD.Purohit urged the Chief Minister to give full autonomy to the council and enhance the grant-in-aid from `100 crore to `1000 crore if his government is really serious about the development of backward western Odisha districts. 

Established on November 11, 1998, the objective of WODC was to bring accelerated development of people in 10 backward districts of western part of the State.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp