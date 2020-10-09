Naveen launches 12 projects worth over Rs 8,796 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 12 industrial projects worth Rs 8,796.61 crore with employment opportunities for more than 7000 persons. The projects included four large industries and eight MSMEs in healthcare, renewable energy, steel, IT, cement and food processing sectors.

Stating that Odisha continues to be an attractive destination for the investor community despite the impact of Covid-19 across the world, the Chief Minister said it is very important to revive the industrial economy of the State which has been affected by the pandemic.

Recent indicators suggest that the State economy is getting back on track, he said and added that industries are also on a revival path. He asked all the departments concerned to work in a coordinated manner to expedite setting up of the projects.

Minister of State for Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra said grounding of industrial projects in the State is an encouraging trend.

While Minister for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallik was present at the ground-breaking ceremony of Rungta Mines integrated steel project in Dhenkanal, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh attended the inauguration of the solar power project of Aditya Birla Renewables Limited at Bijepur in Bargarh district.

Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Principal Secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were also present.

The projects that were inaugurated are Ramco Cement Limited’s cement grinding plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur and Aditya Birla Renewables Limited’s 25 KW solar power plant at Bijepur.

Major industries

● Ramco Cement Limited’s cement grinding plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur

● Aditya Birla Renewables’ 25 KW solar power plant at Bijepur in Bargarh

● Rungta Mines’ new unit for expansion of its integrated steel plant at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal

● Expansion of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited’s pellet plant at Pandloi in Sambalpur