Villagers extend support to granite mining plan in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Despite opposition from a section of people, villagers of Majhiguda on Thursday came out in support of the proposed granite mining on a hill in Khairput panchayat. The villagers assembled at the spot where mining will take place in support of the Andhra Pradesh-based firm which will execute the work.

Khairput sarpanch Budra Dangda Majhi said false propaganda is being spread by opponents of the project that the mining will affect the eco-tourism spot Ammakund. “Mining will take place on the hill situated one km from Majhiguda village. Ammakund under Mudulipada panchayat is about 3.5 km from the hill. The tourist spot will not be affected in any way,” he said.

The mining area spreads over only 24 hectare of land and not 600 acre as claimed by a section of villagers. The Palli Sabha meeting in Majhiguda has passed resolutions three times in support of the mining. The project will usher in development of the nearby villages and create employment opportunities for locals who are now migrating Andhra Pradesh and Surat in search of work. “We want development like Sunabeda and Semiliguda after setting up of HAL,” the sarpanch added.

Khagapati Buta, a resident of Majhiguda, said his village is close to the proposed mining spot and villagers are in favour of the project. Only a handful of villagers are opposing the project without any reason, he added.

Project manager of the mining firm B Vara Prasad Pattnaik said the area of operation will be in only 24 hectare of land and not 600 acre. The mining will take place at a spot situated 3.5 km from Ammakund and will not have any impact on the tourist spot.