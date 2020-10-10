STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low pressure forms, rainfall from tomorrow in Odisha

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked the Collectors to remain alert and monitor the situation closely.

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low pressure that formed over north Andaman sea and neighbourhood on Friday is expected to trigger rainfall in south and coastal parts of Odisha from Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system lay over north Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and is likely to concentrate into a depression by Saturday morning. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on October 12 morning.

IMD issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in south and coastal Odisha on October 11 and 12. “Under influence of the system, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Puri districts while heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Nayagarh districts on October 11,” said Director, IMD, Odisha HR Biswas. This being the cyclone season, IMD is closely monitoring the developments, he added.

On the other hand, weather forecaster Skymet said although October and November are very active months for cyclogenesis, until now no major activity has been seen. The fresh low pressure area will intensify into a depression but chances of it becoming a cyclone are bleak, it added. Sea temperature is still warm and formation of systems by late October or early November can not be ruled out. “But as we are left with only three months, therefore 2020 is expected to remain far behind 2019 in terms of cyclogenesis,” it added. 

Jason Nicholls, International forecasting manager with AccuWeather tweeted that the low pressure may strengthen to a depression or perhaps a deep depression before impacting the coast of Andhra Pradesh around Monday. Conditions will remain favourable for another low pressure to form over the Bay of Bengal next week, he said.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked the Collectors to remain alert and monitor the situation closely. The Met department has advised the fishermen not to venture into deep sea from October 10 and into the sea along and off Odisha coast between 11 and 13.

Squally weather with surface winds reaching up to 45 km/hr to 55 km/hr will likely prevail over south coastal Odisha districts on October 11 and 12.

