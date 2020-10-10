STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government clears five projects worth Rs 1,851 crore

The projects were approved at a meeting of the Single Window Authority Committee presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at the Lok Seva Bhavan.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government on Friday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 1851.96 crore with an employment potential of 1,624 people.

The projects were approved at a meeting of the Single Window Authority Committee presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at the Lok Seva Bhavan. The projects include a two MTPA pellet and grinding plant by Narbheram Power and Steel Private Ltd with an investment of Rs 350 crore in Keonjhar district.

Besides, expansion of integrated steel plant of Viraj Steel and Energy Private Ltd in Sambalpur district from 0.1 MTPA to 0.3 MTPA capacity with an additional investment of Rs 261.71 crore and employment opportunity for 338 persons was approved.

Proposal of BR Sponge and Power Ltd for expansion of its unit at Tumkela in Sundargarh district to 0.21 MTPA sponge iron, one million tonne iron ore beneficiation, 0.6 MTPA pellet, 0.112 MTPA MS billets, 0.112 MTPA and 50 tonne per hour coal washery was also cleared.Revision of Nu Vista Ltd Cement grinding capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur was given the green signal. 

