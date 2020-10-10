STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government refuses to budge on four ft idol height

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi adjourned hearing to October 13 after the Government filed an affidavit in this connection.

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government has refused to budge on its order which stipulated that the size of the idols installed at the puja mandaps during Durga Puja shall be less than 4 ft. The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi adjourned hearing to October 13 after the Government filed an affidavit in this connection.

“It is most respectfully submitted for kind consideration of the High Court that if any relaxation is granted to the petitioners herein, several puja committees claiming to be similarly situated from all across the State, including for Laxmi Puja and Kali Puja may also claim relaxation of the guideline, thereby defeating the very purpose of the guideline to restrict the spread of Covid-19,” said Under Secretary of Law department Dasmat Marndi in an affidavit.

The counter affidavit was filed in reply to the petitions filed by Balubazar Puja Committee and two other puja committees challenging the Commissioner of Police’s September 17 order rejecting their application seeking permission to go ahead with construction of idols of 7 ft height.

The CP had instead directed them to restrict the height of the idol to 4 ft as per the guidelines issued by the State Government on September 10.Marndi said, “The purpose of the guideline to restrict the size of the idol to four ft is that idol could be immersed by using trolley / auto-rickshaw, with not more than five people, so that Covid-19 guidelines may be complied with. Further, transporting the idol for immersion by way of chassis / tractor would lead to congregation of people for darshan of the idol.”The division bench directed the petitioners to file rejoinders, if any, before October 13. 

