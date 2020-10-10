STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal boy ends life as parents fail to pay college admission fee in Odisha

On Tuesday, he asked his father to arrange money for his admission but the latter reportedly expressed his inability and told him to apply next year.

Published: 10th October 2020 09:12 AM

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: In a heartbreaking incident, a tribal boy of Kelua village under Thuamul Rampur allegedly ended his life as his parents could not arrange money for his admission in college. 

The 19-year-old boy had passed matriculation this year and applied for admission in colleges in Bhawanipatna. He had reportedly got a seat in a college after second selection.

On Tuesday, he asked his father to arrange money for his admission but the latter reportedly expressed his inability and told him to apply next year. The father and mother had then gone to work in their field.

Upset over the refusal, the boy in a fit of rage consumed pesticide. His sister who was at home at the time informed the parents immediately.  He was rushed to the Government hospital in Bhawanipatna in a critical condition but succumbed during treatment on Thursday. His body was handed over to family after autopsy.

Police have registered a case and are investigating into the incident. OIC  Manoranjan Kumar said, "We are trying to ascertain the exact cause behind the suicide. It is still not known to which colleges he had applied online. A probe is underway.”

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

