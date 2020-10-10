STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why no complaint against two BJD leaders, asks BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi

Reacting to the complaint made against her, Sarangi said that there cannot be two standards for two different persons.

Published: 10th October 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and national spokesperson of BJP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday hit out at Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for accusing her of violating Covid-19 guidelines during her birthday celebrations here on October 8.

Reacting to the complaint made against her, Sarangi said that there cannot be two standards for two different persons. She referred to the presence of Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Dash and BJD legislator Uma Samantray, both of whom had tested Covid-19 positive, in the cremation of late Pradeep Maharathy at Swargadwar in Puri. 

“What was Captain Mishra doing at that time,” she said and asked, “Did he take up the matter with his two colleagues or had he written to the Chief Minister about the incident,” she questioned.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is emphasising time and again about following Covid-19 guidelines, the BJP MP said there is no question of not following the norms. Sarangi said that she follows the guidelines by wearing mask and maintaining social distance. But at times people try to get closer because of their tremendous affection for her. “But we try to avoid this.

There was a huge crowd at the airport when I returned to Bhubaneswar two days back, but I was always wearing a mask. You can check from the footage,” she said and added even today also there were a couple of public functions where she strictly followed the guidelines.“But one will see what one wants to see,” she said and referred to the saying, “A man convinced against his will is of the same opinion still.”

The Bhubaneswar MP said, “It was my birthday and I was expecting greetings from Captain Mishra. I am still waiting for his wishes,” she said.

