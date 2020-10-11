BJP announces its nominees for bypoll to two Odisha Assembly seats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With five days left for filing nominations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for the Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly seats.

The election is scheduled to be held on November 3.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP which met in New Delhi on Saturday has cleared the names of Manas Kumar Dutta, son of deceased BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta for Balasore Sadar and Rajkishore Behera for Tirtol.

Manas was a front runner for the Balasore Sadar seat from the beginning for the simple reason that the sympathy factor will act in his favour. His father had wrested the seat from three-time MLA Jiban Padip Dash of BJD in 2019 by a margin of 13,406 votes.

Behera, an advocate by profession, had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 and 2014 elections from Tirtol on Congress ticket. He had joined the BJP two months ago.

The BJP had recommended three names including Ramakanta Bhoi, who contested the 2019 election from the seat on BJP ticket. Bhoi, however, resigned from BJP a week ago to joint the BJD.

The bypolls to both the seats have been necessitated by the demise of sitting BJP MLA from Balasore Sadar and BJD legislator Bishnu Das.

