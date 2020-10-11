COVID-19: Efforts to address anxiety issues

By Express News Service

NUAPADA : Amid rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the district administration has intensified efforts to address anxiety issues among patients undergoing treatment at hospitals or under home isolation.

The Health department had introduced psychological counselling over phone for Covid-19 patients in July when the number of cases were significantly less. Increase in number of tests led to identification of positive cases also panic among locals.

In the last few weeks, it came to the notice of the department that the majority of patients admitted to hospital were depressed. In order to address the issue, it was decided to engage a psychologist, who now visits the Covid hospital here once a week. However, those in home isolation are being counselled over phone on a regular basis.

Chandrakant Singh Thakur of Nuapada block, who was infected along with his wife and three children was benefited by the initiative.

“While we were under home isolation for nearly a month, in the initial days I was stressed about the social discrimination we might have to face after recovering. I was afraid that we might be stigmatised in our neighbourhood. To deal with the stress I took the help of tele-counselling. I used it at least four times during the period of isolation. The counsellors even talked to my children to cheer them up,” he said.

Chief district medical officer Kali Prasad Behera said at present there are 759 active cases in the district of which 643 are in home isolation.

On an average, the tele-counselling team receives seven calls from patients under home isolation. In a few instances, psychologists visit the patients at home to counsel them.

Need for better mental health mgmt stressed

SAMBALPUR: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Saturday said the State Government is committed towards mental well-being of people . The Government is ramping up health care infrastructure, training programmes on mental health and distribution of psychotropic medicines through Niramaya scheme to ensure every one has access to medical help. He took part in a webinar organized by Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of VIMSAR, Burla in collaboration with the Health and Family Welfare department to mark World Mental Health Day here on Saturday.