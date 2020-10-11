Doctors in Odisha bring relief to Rheumatology patients amid COVID crisis

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Or Rheumatology patients, who depend on the SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) for treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic meant an abrupt end to much-needed regular medical check up and intervention.

However, a WhatsApp group initiated by the head of Rheumatology department Prof Bidyut Kumar Das made sure help reached the patients on time.

Sangita Nayak of Balimela in Malkangiri district has been suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a serious auto-immune disease, for the last five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic made things even more arduous for the 25-year-old patient who requires frequent revision of prescription in accordance with the pathological evaluation every month. The last time she visited the Rheumatology department at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) was in December.

Apart from facing difficulties in availing bus service due to imposition of lockdown and shutdown since March, it was hazardous for an SLE patient to travel since that would mean exposure to coronavirus.

“So, I decided to take help of tele-rheumatology at SCB MCH for my treatment through Malkangiri District Headquarter Hospital,” she said.

While she failed to avail the telemedicine service in May as the conference hall of the Malkangiri hospital facilitating the telemedicine service had turned into a Covid hospital, Prof Kumar Das added her mobile number to the WhatsApp group of the department through which she has been able to avail the tele-rheumatology service through video calling.

“It is because of this WhatsApp group that I am able to interact with Prof Das for prophylaxis, diagnosis, and management of my disease from the comfort of my house. Considering my financial situation, Prof Das has been kind enough to provide me the tele-rheumatology service free of cost”, she said.

Before coronavirus hit, the Rheumatology OPD saw over 450 patients from across the State and outside. Visiting the OPD amid lockdowns and shutdowns was a challenge for the patients after the pandemic started. They are all now continuing to get treatment by Prof Das through the Whatsapp group.

Prof Das who had a taste of tele-consultation with experts at SGPGI, Lucknow and under whose aegis the regular tele-rheumatology services were started at SCB MCH in 2015, felt the need for creating a group to extend tele-rheumatology service during Covid-19 pandemic.

“Amid restrictions on patient movement and their lack of access to the district headquarter telecentres, there was a need for a WhatsApp group to continue providing tele-rheumatology service”, he said.

The WhatsApp video calling platform has enabled the patients to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and exposure to Covid-19. Prof Das is assisted by Dr Saumya Ranjan Tripathy and Dr Manoj Kumar Parida in virtually attending to patients with rheumatological problems. The team is also assisted by a group of telemedicine technicians - Debashish Panigrahi, Maguni Senapati, and Naresh Das.

So far, over 14,000 tele-consultations have been provided by the Rheumatology department and the WhatsApp group has reached out to 1,964 patients. An analysis of the impact of tele-Rheumatology on limiting the financial burden on patients reveals that the initiative has saved patients’ expenditure of more than Rs 3 crore in the last five years.

Apart from tele-consultation, Dr Das uses the platform to increase awareness on Rheumatology among primary physicians by holding training sessions. He trains them on the basics of diagnosing rheumatology disorders and has also coordinated training sessions with immunologists from America for the PG students.