Fisherman’s body found near Hukitola island

The authorities in the recent past had directed all boat owners and fishermen to strictly abide by the ban on use of unapproved vessels.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The body of fisherman Nishikant Behera (32) of Pravakarpur village, who had gone missing in the sea near the fishing harbour at Kharinashi within Jamboo marine police limits, was found on Saturday near Hukitola island. 

Behera had fallen off a fishing vessel while loading it with equipment on Thursday. Jamboo marine IIC Maheswar Sethi said it is mandatory for fishermen to wear life jackets on boats.

“But the vessel from Behera fell into the sea had none. We are contemplating filing a criminal case against the owner of the boat,” he said. 

“Legal action will be taken against violators of the rule,” he said.

