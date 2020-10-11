Odisha Assembly bypolls: CEO Sushil Kumar Lohani stresses postal ballot for elderly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani has stressed extensive use of postal ballots for elderly persons in the bypolls to Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies scheduled on November 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO on Saturday interacted with district election officers, returning officers and other officials of Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts on preparation for the by-elections through video conference.

Lohani briefed the officials on various information and communication technology (ICT) applications to be used during the bypolls. He advised booth level officers to visit the houses of voters above 80 years and persons with disabilities by October 14 and provide them Form-12(D) to apply for the option to exercise their franchise through postal ballot.

The CEO also reviewed how the service voters can exercise franchise through Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS). Due to the prevailing COVID situation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed candidates and political parties to file online applications.

The contesting candidates and political parties can also apply online for holding meetings, use of public address system and vehicles through Suvidha App. The publication of final voters list and booth list of both constituencies through ERO NET was also discussed.