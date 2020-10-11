Panels in Odisha to audit quality of COVID care

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with criticism over deteriorating healthcare in Covid hospitals and to prevent death of patients, the State Government on Saturday constituted oversight committees for audit of care provided to patients and review of deaths in the hospitals.

As per an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra, the district level committees will be headed by an officer authorised by the Collector or municipal commissioner and not below the rank of ADM.

The CDMO, an ICU trained doctor and medical officer of the treating Covid facilities will be amongst the members.

The committees will audit the treatment protocol, quality of care and death of Covid patients and suspects in Government as well as private hospitals.