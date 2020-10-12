STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.4 lakh students to appear for OJEE, CPET exams today

It will continue till October 22. Like OJEE, the CPET will also be held in multiple shifts a day. 

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than 1.4 lakh students in the State will appear for different entrance examinations on Monday amid strict Covid-19 measures.As many as 79,800 candidates will appear for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020, while around 62,000 students will write their papers for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020. 

OJEE chairman SK Chand said the joint entrance examination will continue till October 19 and will be held in multiple shifts each day. In view of the pandemic, the number of centres has been increased manifold, he added. 

Candidates will appear for the exam in 54 centres in 21 towns across Odisha, while five centres have been set up in Ranchi, Patna and Kolkata for the first time after a gap of six years for the safety and convenience of students. All measures have been put in place for safety and security of students during the exams, Chand said.

“We have already issued SOP for the exams. Candidates having high temperature or any other Covid symptoms will be allowed to appear for the test in isolated halls,” he said. 

Besides, only 50 per cent of the seats will be allotted to candidates to maintain social distancing. Candidates will be required to wear mask, undergo thermal screening and sanitise their hands before entering the centre. All the invigilators and associated staff will be provided with masks and gloves.

The Higher Education department has also geared up for the CPET-2020 to be held for the first time for PG admission in the State from Monday. It will continue till October 22. Like OJEE, the CPET will also be held in multiple shifts a day. 

State Higher Education Council vice-chairman Ashok Das said the exams will be held in 26 different centres across the State with adequate safety measures.

