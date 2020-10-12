STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

63 Choudwar Circle Jail inmates tests positive for coronavirus

Detection of positive cases has created panic among 880 prisoners staying in the jail.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a gap of three months, Choudwar Circle Jail turned into hotbeds of Covid-19 with 63 inmates testing positive for the virus on Saturday. The infected inmates are all male under trial prisoners (UTPs). 

Three UTPs of Block-1 had tested positive for the virus recently following which the jail authorities on Friday collected samples of all the 200 male inmates of the block. Of which, 63 inmates tested positive.

“All the 63 UTPs are asymptomatic and have been isolated. While the entire block has been sanitised, contact tracing of the infected inmates is going on and their family members have been asked to stay in quarantine,” said Choudwar Jail Superintendent Subhakanta Mishra. 

Detection of positive cases has created panic among 880 prisoners staying in the jail. However, the jail authorities are clueless about the source of infection despite adhering strictly to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Earlier, nine inmates and a staffer of the jail had tested positive on July 10 and around 50 inmates were quarantined. Considering the situation, the jail authorities had set up quarantine facility for 64 male and eight female inmates and arranged 28 single cells for isolation.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Choudwar Circle Jail coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp