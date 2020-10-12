Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi addresses grievance out in the open

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, whose office was sealed by the BMC a day back over alleged violation of Covid-19 guidelines, resumed her work in the open outside BJP’s Central office here on Sunday. Sarangi, who termed the action as vindictive, said she doesn’t have any anger towards anyone and her service will continue even after the office is sealed.

Sarangi said after becoming a Member of Parliament, she was working for people of her constituency for at least 14 hours a day and after her office was closed for 15 days, she will try to work for at least 15 hours a day.

“I will continue my work from three places during these 15 days. While one office will function from my residence, the other two will run from different places in my constituency on a rotation basis,” Sarangi said.

While urging people to strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines, she said, “I used to work 14 hours a day in my constituency. Since my office has been sealed now, I have decided to work 15 hours a day.”

The MP said she has written a letter to the Chief Minister asking him eight questions with photo and video evidences and has urged him to conduct a probe into the incident and publish action taken report in 15 days.

On the day, she addressed several grievances of people of her constituency.