Congress criticises silence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, demands action against IOCL 

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had ordered a probe by the IOCL into the explosion while a police inquiry is also going on.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:40 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As no action has been initiated five days after the severe explosion at a petrol pump here, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence over the issue and demanded initiation of criminal prosecution against Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for negligence.

Referring to the severity of the explosion which shook houses situated kilometres away and damaged properties, the CLP leader said the Chief Minister should have reacted to the incident and acted against those responsible. But the Chief Minister’s silence has created an impression that he is hand in glove with the BJP Government at the Centre and not speaking against central agencies. 

Mishra demanded that the Chief Minister should condemn the IOCL’s negligence and take action against those responsible. The negligence of the IOCL authorities will certainly come under Section of 304 of the IPC if not Section 302. But a case has only been filed against unknown persons, he said. Mishra said the explosion at the petrol pump may not be as severe as the Bhopal gas tragedy or the blast at a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam, but it should have been an eye opener for the Government to the fact that petrol pumps should not be located near busy areas and sensitive places like Raj Bhawan. He expressed surprise over the fact that no one has so far been arrested even five days after the incident.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had ordered a probe by the IOCL into the explosion while a police inquiry is also going on. However, neither the ruling BJD nor the BJP have made any comment criticising the incident.

