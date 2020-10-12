Demand for mirigani masks soars in Odisha

AK Mishra By

JEYPORE: Masks made of traditional mirigani handloom of Kotpad in Koraput district are much in demand across the country. The handloom is woven by the tribal weavers of Mirigan community of Kotpad who use vegetable dye to design the products. Mirigani handloom received national attention after master weaver Govardhan Panika has conferred the Padma Shri award last year.

Like any other industry, sale of mirigani handloom products especially sarees witnessed a sharp decline due to the lockdown. Amid the crisis, a few weavers led by Chabi Mohanta started making masks out of the handloom.

Initially, they distributed 800 mirigani masks free of cost among people in the locality. As the masks gained popularity among people, orders came in from within and outside the State. In the last two months, around 8,000 masks have been sold in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

The masks cost anywhere between `40 and `150 depending on the design. Chabi said traders from within and outside the State are now placing bulk orders for the masks but it is not possible for the weavers to meet the demand. “We have decided to procure six more sewing machines and engage more weavers to meet the demand,” he said.