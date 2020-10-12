Grasim Industries blast: Second victim succumbs

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After battling for life for five days, Abhisekh Pal, an engineer of Grasim Industries in Ganjam town breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

He was one of the four workers who were injured after a steam pipe in the hydrochloric acid plant of the factory went off on October 6. Abhisekh along with operators Shankar Roul, Benupani Roul, and S Shankar was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment soon after the mishap. While two of them were discharged after treatment, Abhisekh and Shankar, who had sustained 80 percent burns were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Shankar succumbed to his injuries on Friday and Abhisekh died on the day.

Abhisekh hailed from Cuttack district. After the mishap, workers of the industry staged a dharna demanding compensation for the victims and adequate safety measures for employees of the unit. The industry’s authorities assured to look into the workers’ demands following which the dharna was called off.

Established in the 60s as Jayshree Chemicals, the unit produced caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite. The company was acquired by Aditya Birla Chemicals in 2015 and renamed Grasim Industries.

Trade union leaders said the industry, though a profit-making unit, needs renovation. Meanwhile, the industry’s officials said a probe into the mishap has been initiated.