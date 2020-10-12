STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rabindra Jena or Arindam Roy: BJD keeps candidate suspense on

Sources, however, maintained that no candidate has been finalised for the constituency as yet.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the announcement of bypoll candidates by the BJP, speculation is rife in BJD circles as to when the nominees for the two seats will be declared by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As the ruling BJD is unlikely to have any serious challenge in Tirtol Assembly constituency, the regional party has concentrated all efforts on Balasore Sadar seat. The bypolls to the two seats are scheduled on November 3.

Though a half a dozen aspirants are lobbying for ticket for Balasore seat, former MP and president of district BJD Rabindra Jena seems to have emerged as front runner for getting the nomination. His wife Subhasini Jena is also seen as a strong contender for the party ticket. Names of several other contenders are also doing the rounds, but sources maintained that the BJD ticket is likely to go to a member of the Jena family. 

However, there is strong opposition to Jena in the district BJD, which is led by former Government chief whip Ananta Das. Das is reportedly lobbying hard for ticket for one of his relatives.

The names of former MLA Jiban Pradip Das and Ollywood actor Arindam Roy, a relative of BJD heavyweight Pranab Prakash Das, are also doing the rounds as probable candidates from the seat. 

Sources said an attempt was made to sideline Jena by distributing charges for the bypoll in different parts of the constituency without his knowledge. However, situation seems to have now changed and Jena has again bounced back into reckoning. 

Sources said an unhappy Jena has the potential to inflict more damage to the party’s chances in the bypoll. The BJD is leaving no stones unturned to wrest the seat from the BJP. Meanwhile, former Balasore MLA Arun Dey has also recently joined the BJD. 

Sources, however, maintained that no candidate has been finalised for the constituency as yet. The Chief Minister will announce the candidate within next couple of days. The last date for filing of nomination papers is October 16.
 

