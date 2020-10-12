STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha class X student held for sexually harassing junior

Published: 12th October 2020 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A Class X student of Royal International School at Tusra was arrested by police on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a junior student in the hostel. While the boy has been sent to a juvenile home in Rourkela, two trustees of the school have been suspended. 

The incident reportedly occurred on January 3 this year. The victim, a student of Class V, had narrated his ordeal before the school authorities but they did not listen to him and even threatened him against disclosing the matter to anyone.

After remaining silent for a few days, the boy had confided in his parents on January 26. Before the parents could come to terms with the issue and muster courage to lodge a complaint with the authorities concerned, the Covid-19 lockdown came into force. 

As the offices have started functioning again following lifting of all restrictions, the parents finally approached the child welfare committee (CWC) and the district child protection officer on September 3. 

The CWC ordered Tusra police to probe the matter. District child protection officer Laxmi Singh along with others had visited the school in September but the authorities of the institution reportedly did not cooperate with the team. 

Meanwhile, Singh submitted the enquiry report to block education officer of Gudvela Nepal Bag. He asked four teachers, who are also its trustees to submit a report within three days. 

But after they failed to respond, two trustees- Ashok Kumar Pradhan and Baladev Sahu were suspended by Bag on the day. 

