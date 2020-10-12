STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's 26-year-old man creates record in wrist pushups

Tukuna has improved his score and is now doing 110 wrist pushups per minute.

Published: 12th October 2020 09:15 AM

Tukuna Turuk with his Asia Book of Records certificate

Tukuna Turuk with his Asia Book of Records certificate I Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Tukuna Turuk of Bandikar village in Laxmipur block has entered the Asia Book of Records for performing 94 wrist pushups in one minute. Born to a Dalit family, the 26-year-old did his B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Temple City Institute of Engineering and Technology, Khurda in 2019. After failing to get a job, he decided to concentrate on martial arts and won a bronze medal in National Taekwondo Championship the same year. 

Tukuna then took up pushups and was nominated for entry into Bravo International Book of World Records in August this year. He was nominated for Credence Book of World Records last month.Inspired by actor Vidyut Jamwal’s videos on YouTube, the young engineer now is aiming for the Guinness Book of World Records. Tukuna said he contracted brain fever while he was in Class VIII and decided to concentrate on fitness. “I decided to concentrate on fitness to ward away diseases,” he said.  

Tukuna has improved his score and is now doing 110 wrist pushups per minute. The Guinness record for most wrist pushups in one minute is 152 and the youngster, who hopes to open a health club for tribal youths in Laxmipur block, is confident of achieving the feat. The fitness enthusiast believes every youth has an inherent quality and he/she must focus on cashing in on it to make it big. 
 

