Tension rises in Odisha's Balasore after newborn baby dies due to alleged negligence of hospital staff

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension flared up in Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital after a newborn died allegedly due to the negligence of hospital staff on Saturday night.

Jayashree Behera (21) of Saragoan within Balasore Sadar police limits was admitted to the MCH after complaining of labour pain on Saturday. At around 6.40 pm, she went to the delivery room and a nurse informed her husband Rajendra Behera that Jayashree had given birth to a baby boy. A few minutes later, another nurse came outside said the baby had died.

Alleging that their baby died due to negligence of doctors and nurses, the parents rang up their relatives and asked them to come to the hospital. Soon, irate locals along with members of political parties arrived at the MCH and staged protest. The agitators demanded immediate action against the erring doctors and nurses.

CDMO Dulalsen Jagatdeo said the protest was called off after the MCH authorities assured the agitators to look into the matter. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the baby was stillborn. However, hospital superintendent Dr Sujata Mishra has been asked to probe the matter,” the CDMO added.