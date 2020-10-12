Two killed, seven hurt in Odisha group clash  

By Express News Service

PURI: As many as two persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a group clash overlaying of drinking water pipeline in Dimirisena Harijan Sahi within Brahmagiri police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased are Kalia Bhoi and Suria Bhoi. Police said Kalia had obtained a pipe connection to his home from the main pipeline. However, Suria tried to take another connection by tapping the pipe laid by Kalia. This led to a dispute between the duo. However, it was resolved at the village meeting on Saturday.

On Sunday, Suria again tried to tap Kalia’s pipe which led to a clash. While Kalia and Suria were killed in the fight, seven others sustained injuries. Three of the critically injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Brahmagiri police registered two separate murder cases and sent the bodies for postmortem. Around 23 persons from both sides have been rounded up by police. Anticipating police action, all men of Harijan Sahi have fled the village.

A platoon of the police force has been deployed in the village to prevent the escalation of violence. The investigation is on and more arrests would be made, said SDPO Kishore Chandra Mund.