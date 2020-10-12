Two Naval Tata Hockey Academy Odisha officials, inmates test COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two officials of the State Government-run Naval Tata Hockey Academy Odisha (NTHAO) and some inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. They had undergone RT-PCR test on Friday.

During the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the inmates were in their hostel at Kalinga Stadium. From June 26 onwards, the players resumed their field training following the SOP issued by the Government. The cadets were well inside stadium arena and had never gone outside, informed NTHAO Project Director Rajiv Seth.

“Nothing to panic as the players have mild symptoms. As activities are going on inside the stadium, we are yet to identify the source of infection. With the help of the State Government, we will shift the infected players to BMC isolation centre. We also advised other inmates and staff to be in quarantine,” added Seth.

The Government has issued SOP for different sports disciplines. Hockey is a semi-contact sport. As per the guidelines, the players are being trained in a small cluster of five, said a Sports department official.

