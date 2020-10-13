STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

9-year-old boy allegedly 'sold' by parents to remarry in Odisha

He was found by anganwadi worker Jayanti Khara who provided him food and care after knowing his plight.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless youth, Child poverty

Unable to bear the torture, Basudev ran off to the nearby anganwadi centre. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old boy was allegedly sold off by his parents in Telegebecha village under Kianga panchayat in Mathili block here. The incident came to fore on Saturday when villagers informed the block administration about the boy, identified as Basudev Bhumia. Locals said Basudev’s parents wanted to separate and remarry but the boy was a burden for them. The couple allegedly sold him off to a villager to restart their lives by marrying their paramours. But for Basudev, his new home was a nightmare. His ‘owners’ took him out of school and forced him into cow herding. Basudev was given food only when he completed his quota of daily chores.

Unable to bear the torture, Basudev ran off to the nearby anganwadi centre. He was found by anganwadi worker Jayanti Khara who provided him food and care after knowing his plight. However three days later, the persons who had ‘bought’ Basudev came to know about his whereabouts. They reached the anganwadi centre and entered into a heated exchange with Jayanti for illegally keeping the boy hostage. However, villagers came to Jayanti’s rescue and informed the local administration.

On Sunday, Mathili block development officer (BDO) Ashish Kumar Bhoi and other officials reached the village and conducted an inquiry. Bhoi, however, denied the allegation of the boy’s sale. “We visited the village and verified that there was no money transaction and the boy was not sold. The boy’s father Sukra Bhumia was in jail. On returning home after his release, he found that his wife had remarried. Later, the boy’s father also remarried. Sukar’s two kids, including Basudev, were being tortured by his second wife,” he said. Both the kids were handed over to the childline on Monday, the BDO added.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha child sold
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp