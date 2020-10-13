Assess crop loss soon, demand Sambalpur farmers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers on Monday approached the district administration demanding early assessment of the damage caused to standing paddy crops by strong winds and rainfall that lashed Sambalpur on Saturday evening.

A delegation of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan led by its advisor Ashok Pradhan met Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash on the issue and and also sought early submission of the crop loss report.

Pradhan said strong winds coupled with rains have affected standing paddy crops in different parts of the district. The adverse weather condition has caused lodging of paddy plants. The worst hit are farmers of Dhankauda and Maneswar blocks.

Some parts of Kuchinda sub-division have also been affected due to the winds and rainfall. “We requested the administration to take immediate steps to assess the crop loss and submit report at the earliest so that there will not be any problem for farmers to get their insurance claims,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture department has started assessment of the crop loss. Chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray said field staff have already started primary assessment of crop damage due to lodging of paddy plants. After this, a joint verification will be conducted by officials of Agriculture and Revenue departments. It will take around a week to prepare the final crop loss report, he said.

As per official reports, paddy has been cultivated over 1,04,970 hectare of land with a production target of 4,27,760 tonne during the current kharif season in the district.