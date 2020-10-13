BJP MP Aparajita dares CM Naveen Patnaik to take action against partymen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sending a clear signal to the State Government that she would not take the sealing of her office by civic authorities lying down, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take action against his party leaders for violating Covid-19 protocols.

Shooting off a letter to the Chief Minister, a day after the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed her office in the Capital city in the wake of social media reports on violation of Covid guidelines during her birthday celebrations, the BJP leader criticised the selective action of civic authorities.

Sending photographic evidences of violation of Covid protocols by BJD leaders including ministers and MLAs on several occasions, Aparajita said she is waiting for BMC to seal the BJD office on similar grounds.

“I am writing to you in the context of sealing of my office by the BMC on the grounds of congregation, mask wearing violation and lack of social distancing. I appreciate the alacrity with which BMC has taken this action, however, it is the selective nature of BMC’s action which raises suspicion regarding the intent behind such enforcement,” she said.

“I am enclosing herewith specific evidence of violations and would expect you to take equally strong action as has been done by targeting me. The action of sealing the office of a sitting MP smacks of partiality and vindictiveness. Given the flagrant violations at the BJD party office, I would also be looking at when the BJD office will be sealed,” she stated.

Sarangi further said the objective of sealing of her office was to prevent her from discharging her responsibilities as a public representative. “While no action has been initiated against such violations, the sealing of my office, that too without detection of a single Covid positive case in my office or among my supporters who were present there, does deserve answers from your Government,” the letter said.

“I am now forced to hold my office on the roads of Bhubaneswar for the next 15 days,” she said.