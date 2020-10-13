Eight held for killing truck driver in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Monday arrested eight persons for the brutal murder of a truck driver by throwing him in front of another vehicle at Dhepguda forest within Biswanathpur police limits on September 23.

The incident took plce after the coal-laden truck bound for Jharsuguda from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident in the forest area. The accused reached the spot in a Bolero and demanded money from its helper and driver Thakur Singh. When Singh refused to pay, they assaulted him and threw him in front of another moving truck. Singh got crushed under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot.

The accused then decamped with the truck’s batteries. The helper of the vehicle, who had escaped from the accused’s clutches, filed an FIR with the police basing on which the eight were arrested. Police said the eight are part of a gang and its kingpin Jitendra Begets of Bakatpur is one of those arrested for his involvement in the matter.

The Bolero used in the crime, a pistol, two rounds of ammunition and the truck’s batteries were recovered from them.