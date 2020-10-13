STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Odisha Speaker Sarat Kar no more

Kar was the Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2004

Sarat Kar

Former Speaker of Odisha Sarat Kar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly, distinguished writer and orator Sarat Kar passed away here on Monday. He was 81.Kar had tested Covid-19 and had been discharged recently. He was, however, admitted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated. Born on September 5, 1939, Kar had joined politics in 1964 after completing his Masters in Political Science from Allahabad University.

He was elected to the Odisha Assembly thrice in 1971, 1990 and 2000 from Mahanga constituency. The three-time legislator had become the Education and Culture Minister in Biswanath Das’s cabinet at a young age of 32 in 1971. He also served as the Minister for Information and Public Relations, Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs in the Biju Patnaik cabinet between 1990 and 1993. 

He was the Speaker of Odisha Assembly from 2000 to 2004. Kar was elected to Lok Sabha on a Janata Party ticket in 1977 from Cuttack by defeating Congress stalwart and the then Union minister JB Patnaik.
Kar had also authored several poetry and spiritual books. The books authored by him include ‘Druta Bilambita’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Romanthan’ and ‘Ananya’, long fiction ‘Samayara Jete Dheu’, a spiritual book. He had written hundreds of articles in newspapers and magazines on literary, social, spiritual and political topics in Odia.

Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of dignitaries condoled his death. “Hon’ble Governor condoled the sad demise of Sarat Kar, veteran leader, eminent writer and former Speaker of OLA and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family. His contributions to the socio-political & cultural life of Odisha will be remembered forever,” a post by the Governor’s official twitter handle said.

Describing Kar as a talented political leader and an able administrator, the Chief Minister said the departed leader had efficiently discharged his responsibilities as the Assembly Speaker. As a minister, Kar had demonstrated leadership and administrative experience, he said.

“Late Kar was popular among all as a prolific writer and orator. He had a vast knowledge of Odia culture. The State has lost a distinguished politician in his demise,” the Chief Minister said in a message.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha’s politics and literature have suffered an irreparable loss in Kar’s death.

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro, leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, national vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda, Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik also condoled Kar’s death.

