STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik springs a surprise, fields new faces for bypolls

However, Bijay Shankar Das, son of former minister Bishnu Charan Das, has been announced as the party candidate for Tirtol seat.

Published: 13th October 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a surprise move, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday nominated a former ward councillor, Swarup Kumar Das, as the BJD candidate for Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency for the November 3 bypoll, ignoring big names for the ticket.

However, Bijay Shankar Das, son of former minister Bishnu Charan Das, has been announced as the party candidate for Tirtol seat. While the choice of candidate for the Tirtol constituency was expected, even senior leaders of the party had no hint about the nominee for the Balasore Sadar seat.

BJD vice-president Debiprasad Mishra announced the names of the two nominees after approval by the party president Naveen Patnaik. Das himself expressed surprise over his candidature. “I was not in the race. I never expected to be made a candidate for the seat,” he said. 

His elder brother Anup Kumar Das was twice chairman of the Balasore municipality earlier. Several senior party leaders were in the race for ticket for Balasore Sadar seat. Prominent among them were former MP and district BJD president Rabindra Jena, his wife Subhasini Jena, Ollywood actor Arindam Roy and three time MLA from the seat Jiban Pradeep Das. The name of former MLA Arun Dey who recently joined BJD was also doing the rounds as a possible candidate.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the candidature of Das, a large number of BJD workers and leaders assembled in front of the Balasore BJD district office. Mostly supporters of Rabindra Jena, they demanded that the candidate for the seat be reconsidered.

Campaigning for the two seats going to polls is all set to heat up with all the three major parties declaring their candidates. The BJP had on Sunday announced  Manas Ranjan Dutta, son of deceased sitting MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and Raj Kishore Behera as candidates for Balasore and Tirtol seats respectively. 

The Congress on Monday evening also announced its candidates Mamata Kundu and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick from Balasore Sadar and Tirtol constituencies respectively.

More from Odisha.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Balasore Sadar bypoll BJD Swarup Kumar Das
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp